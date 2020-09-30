The Rosebud Motel from 'Schitt's Creek' is going up for sale By Heather Cichowski

If you're a Schitt's Creek fan who doesn't want to say goodbye to the hit Canadian series and you'd also like to own a piece of Canadian television history, we have some good news for you! You'll soon have a chance to buy the property that was used as the iconic Rosebud Motel because it's going up for sale!

The Rosebud Motel might be the fictional motel of the beloved Rose family, but it is a very real property located in Orangeville, Ont. that will be hitting the market next month.

“I’m actually in the process of putting it up for sale,” the building's owner, Jesse Tipping, told the Orangeville Banner.

The property would have already been on sale if it wasn't for the coronavirus pandemic, he added. It has been used by a local organization to quarantine during COVID-19. No asking price has been revealed as of this writing.

Potential buyers have the chance to own the property – not the full town – "which features eight apartment-style rooms and a three-bedroom home." Additionally, they will get to enjoy the beautiful nature of Ontario, including the salmon-filled, canoe-friendly Nottawasaga River, which is located behind the property.

MORE: The 'Schitt's Creek' cast received their Emmy awards from a person in a hazmat 'tuxedo' – like everyone else



Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy might not live at the property, but there have been some famous NBA stars to set foot on it.

Jesse, who is the president of the Athlete Institute Basketball Academy and Orangeville Prep, brought recruits to train at the property, which he purchased in 2011. Miami Heat player Kyle Alexander and Denver Nuggets player Jamal Murray lived there.

At one point, a few rooms were quietly rented out on Airbnb for those looking to ski, work in the area and host/attend events, such as weddings.

The property is a cherished spot for Schitt's Creek fans, with many of them making the trek out to see the iconic filming location. The show's cast rented it to film the series over the last six years. Viewers were introduced to the motel in the very first season of the show after the Rose family was forced to leave their luxurious digs and relocate to the town of Schitt's Creek after going bankrupt.

Besides Schitt's Creek, the Orangeville property has been used as a filming location for various projects, including low-budget horror movies, 2005's A History of Violence and the miniseries 11.22.63. More recently, it was featured on The Umbrella Academy.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?