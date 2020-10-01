Stars reach out to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend after they suffer pregnancy loss By Zach Harper

Stars are rallying around Chrissy Teigen and John Legend after the heartbreaking revelation they'd suffered pregnancy loss.

Earlier this week, Chrissy was hospitalized with pregnancy complications that saw her needing blood transfusions. On Oct. 1, she and John announced the heartbreaking news that they'd lost the pregnancy, which would have been their third child together. They also revealed they'd named him Jack.

Taking to Instagram, Chrissy posted a black-and-white photo of herself sitting on a hospital bed crying.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she wrote.

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

"To our Jack – I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you need to survive. We will always love you.

"Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience. But everyday can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

She also shared the statement on Twitter, which John retweeted and added "We love you, Jack" with five black hearts. Later in the evening, she heartbreakingly tweeted, "Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real?"

Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020

Stars were quick to send the couple their condolences and reach out to Chrissy and John to offer their support.

"We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever y'all need," Gabrielle Union commented. "Always."

Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote that he wished he could "take away your heartbreak."

"We're here for you and love you guys so much," Kim Kardashian added.

"There are no words that sufficiently express the sorrow of this heartbreaking loss... I am so sorry," Sarah Paulson said. "Sending you all the love. All the prayers. All the light."

"My heart breaks for you and John," Paris Hilton commented. "Sending you and your family so much love. Love you, beautiful."

"I am so sorry, angel momma," Selma Blair wrote. "This grief. This grief. It will hold you and the love will break through. I am so sorry. Your family. <3 You. Love you. My deepest sympathies."

As mentioned, Chrissy was hospitalized earlier this week with complications that included excessive bleeding. She received several blood transfusions in the hospital, to which she was admitted after being put on mandatory bed rest.

The model/host/author said she found the entire experience strange because she felt well other than the bleeding she was experiencing, and also mentioned that she's often at her happiest when pregnant.

Our hearts also go out to Chrissy and John and we're sending them both condolences during this time.