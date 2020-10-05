Drake sends touching video of encouragement to fan battling rare brain cancer By Zach Harper

Drake has reached out to Zelek Murray, a 14-year-old fan in the hospital with a rare form of brain cancer, to send him a kind birthday message.

Canadian singer/songwriter and filmmaker Mustafa the Poet told Drizzy about Zelek's battle with the illness, and Drake sent the teen and his mother the clip.

"I can't imagine how tough you have to be, and Mustafa let me know how you're a fan of mine," Drake said in the video, which Temeka Murray, Zelek's mom, shared on Instagram. "Well, I'm a fan of you. I'm a fan of people with heart, and I can tell that you have a lot of heart. I just wanna tell you: Stay strong, I love you and I appreciate you."

Temeka thanked Drake in the caption for the video, calling him her hero.

"His strength is like no other and yes, he has his good days and bad days, BUT THIS is exactly what he needed to lift up his Spirit... to never give up," she wrote.

Temeka also shared a separate video of Zelek watching Drake's message from his hospital bed. In the clip, the brave teen gasped in shock as he saw his idol on the screen, unable to believe the superstar was speaking directly to him. He repeatedly looked up at his mother and back at the screen, as she commented on how awesome it was that Drizzy had sent her son a message.

"This was so heartfelt and touching because Drake took the time out to give my son words of encouragement and light during a time that's been very dark for me and my family," Temeka told The Shade Room. "The birthday has touched him in ways I'll never be able to put into words."

Stay strong, Zelek! We're sending you best wishes. Keep going!





