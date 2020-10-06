Tessa Virtue shares school assignment from 1997 which highlights her love of skating and partner 'Scotty' By Heather Cichowski

October 5 was World Teacher Day or International Teachers Day, as it is also called. In honour of the occasion and all that teachers can mean to students, Tessa Virtue shared an old school assignment on social media.

The sweet piece of homework highlighted her lifelong love of skating, referenced her former ice dancing partner, Scott Moir, and showed how the support of an educator can be so special.

"Found some old school assignments," the Canadian ice dancer shared on Instagram.

"After this submission, I wrote my grade 3 teacher to say, 'I thought about inviting you to come watch the competition, but I’m pretty sure you are going to your cottage instead!'" she continued.

"To all the teachers out there showing steadfast support for the big dreams of your students ... keep it up. We all need you!" she finished.

MORE: Tessa Virtue shares heartfelt message to 2020 Summer Olympic athletes as she recalls her experiences

The photo showed two pieces of Tessa's work, written in neat writing. One is dated "1997, 11, 17," which means Tessa would have been around eight years old at the time!

A young Tessa wrote, "On the weekend I went skating. I really like it because in dance I have a dance partner. We have a competition on the 22nd. It's in Woodstock at 8:00 a.m."

"We also have to be there 1 hour before. It takes 1 hour to get there and I have to get all ready," she continued. "Then I have my solo right after."

She ended the entry with another reference to her longtime partner, "By the way, his name is Scott but people call him Scotty!”

Tessa's teacher wrote a note in pink pen at the bottom of her assignment. It read, "I'm glad you enjoy skating so much, Tessa. Good luck on the 22nd."

The heartwarming assignment shows how the simple support of someone can mean so much. It is also endearing for fans to see how apparent Tessa's love of skating has always been and her long relationship with "Scotty!" The more things change, the more they stay the same.

The Olympian's followers were also impressed with how neat Tessa's printing was on the lined paper.

Some teachers also expressed their thoughts about the importance of supporting their students. One stated they would try to make it to any events they were invited to while another discussed how they hoped their love and care would affect students' futures.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?