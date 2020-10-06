'It's a dream collaboration for me': Shania Twain confirms she'll work with Harry Styles By Vrunda Bhatt, with files from Zach Harper and Heather Cichowski

Canadian superstar Shania Twain has officially confirmed she will collaborate with former One Direction member and heartthrob Harry Styles.

Five-time GRAMMY winner Shania appeared on U.K. talk show This Morning on Oct. 5 to share the news with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The "Man, I Feel Like a Woman" singer said she and 26-year-old Harry share an immense admiration for each other's work and have been in contact on and off through text. The superstar, who is marking the 25th anniversary of her breakout album, The Woman in Me, said they've been toying around with the idea of a collaboration for a while now.



"You can count on it," Shania said of them working together. "I'm going to hold him to it," she added.

"He's a massive fan of yours," Holly told Shania, who is one of the top-selling artists of all time. "I think he's always listened to your music, so that would be really interesting."

"It's a dream collaboration for me for sure," Shania replied.

It sounds like it is for Harry, too! He and Kacey Musgraves covered Shania's beloved hit "You're Still the One" in 2018, and he's also said it's one of his favourite songs.

This isn't the only collaboration Shania has been working on recently. In 2019, she wrote a song for Post Malone after she'd spoken about her desire to work with the "Congratulations" hitmaker. Post was pictured singing at the top of his lungs as Shania performed at the American Music Awards last year.

Shania has also been producing and writing music for a possible new country TV series, Heart of Texas. It will be based on the Debbie Macomber novel series of the same name.

Shania said she immediately related to the series' plot line, which sees siblings trying to maintain their family's ranch after the death of their parents. The books have sold more than 200 million copies worldwide.

The TV series, which is looking for a showrunner before it's being put on the marketplace, will hopefully be shot in Alberta! The country singer visited the province to get a feel for the land and inspire music for the series.

"I'm still getting a feel for the sound and mood of the music," Shania revealed to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. "I'll be getting together with an arranger, and that's going to be new for me as well, getting involved with the actual scoring."

We can't wait to hear all of this new music from Shania, along with her collaboration with Harry!

