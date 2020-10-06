Paul Rudd brings some good cheer in conversation with teenage cancer survivor by poking fun at his Marvel co-stars By Vrunda Bhatt, with files from Zach Harper

Ant-Man star Paul Rudd bolstered the spirits of a teenage cancer survivor who is currently undergoing treatment at the Queensland Children's Hospital in Australia by poking some fun at his Avengers co-stars.

The 51-year-old (yes, he's really that age) joined Jasper for a video call on Juiced TV on Oct. 5, and couldn't resist the opportunity to lob some fake insults at Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland.

"I am so touched that you wanted to speak to me," Paul told Jasper. "I'm the smallest Avenger there is, and that includes Tom Holland," he quipped. She also joked that Thor, played by Chris, "just has a hammer."

There's a special reason Paul has been poking so much fun at his Avengers co-stars this week – and his conversation with Jasper wasn't the only time he's done that! He's playing fantasy football with Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey, Jr., Tom and Chris this year. They're all enrolled in the AGBO Superhero League and have pledged to donate US$1.25 million to charities as part of their agreement to play.

This weekend, Robert shared a clip in which he speaks to a cartoon version of Paul in very short shorts. He couldn't pass up the opportunity to harken back to Paul's role in Wet Hot American Summer and have some fun trash talking his buddy.

"I'm gonna enter your candy store that you and your hipster buddies put together," the Iron Man star said. "I'm going to buy it, lease it back to myself, sit there and eat all the candy. I'm just gonna sit there and make myself sick eating it, same way that we're gonna win," he said of his team.

No good diss goes unanswered, so Paul released a hilarious video in response this week. In it, he covered Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" – but changed the lyrics to trash talk Robert.

"Has he lost his mind? Will his team score more than mine?" Paul sang in the clip, before finishing with "Now the time is here for Iron Man to disappear. I love you, 3000, but you're going to lose to an ant."

We're happy to see Paul spreading so much love to his fans – and by giving back through fantasy football!

In his hour-long conversation with Jasper, Paul also revealed that Will Ferrell made him laugh more than any other celebrity on set when the two worked together on Anchorman.

"One of [the times I laughed] was when he said, 'Milk was a bad choice,'" Paul revealed.

As for Hollywood vets he’d like to work with in the future, the Clueless star said he’d have to pick Tom Hanks.

"I'm such a huge fan of his and I think it'd be amazing to work with [him]," Paul shared.

Paul also took several questions from other patients who were also some of the funnyman’s biggest fans. He had a great answer when asked what he enjoys working most.

“That’s a tricky one… Getting to work with people whose company you admired and enjoy working with is a blessing,” he endearingly added.





