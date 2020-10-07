Kristen Stewart says playing Princess Diana is hard because the accent is 'intimidating' By Heather Cichowski

Kristen Stewart is playing Princess Diana in Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín's upcoming film, Spencer. There are many things any actress would have to consider to embody the late Princess of Wales, and the American star has shared a big challenge she faced in preparing for the role: Diana's accent.



The 30-year-old spoke with her Happiest Season director, Clea DuVall, for an interview with InStyle, in which she opened up about getting into character for Spencer. The production will start filming in mid-January.

"The accent is intimidating... because people know that voice, and it's so, so distinct and particular," Kristen revealed about her process. "I'm working on it now and already have my dialect coach."

The star, who became famous through her role in the Twilight films, said she'd been doing extensive research in preparation for the role.

"I've gotten through two and a half biographies, and I'm finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie," she shared.

"It's one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don't want to just play Diana — I want to know her implicitly. I haven't been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long."

Spencer will reportedly delve into the breakdown of Diana's marriage to Prince Charles and will specifically focus on a three-day period in the early '90s during one of the princess's final Christmas holidays at Sandringham. The movie will also highlight the love Diana had for her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.



MORE: Emma Corrin on the pressure of playing Princess Diana on 'The Crown'

"It's about finding herself, about understanding that possibly the most important thing for her is to be well, and to be with herself and by herself," Pablo previously told Deadline about how the film will revolve around Diana.

"That's why the movie is called Spencer, which is the family name she had before she met Charles."

As of this writing, no one has been publicly announced as Spencer's Prince Charles. English screenwriter Steven Knight is penning the script.

Kristen's comments about portraying Diana echo those recently made by Emma Corrin, who is set to play Diana in season four of Netflix's The Crown.

In an interview with British Vogue, the 24-year-old spoke about the connection she feels with Diana.

"I feel I've got to know Diana like you would a friend," she said. "I know that sounds really weird, but I get a great sense of companionship from her."

