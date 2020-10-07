Mindy Kaling reveals what fans can expect from 'Legally Blonde 3' By Vrunda Bhatt

Mindy Kaling has given fans a sneak peak of what to expect from the upcoming Legally Blonde 3, and we can’t wait!

The 41-year-old appeared on Good Morning America on on Oct. 6 and shared her experiences writing the sequel to the iconic films. The third installment in the series will likely be released in 2022, to which we have no objections here, your honour!

While speaking to GMA hosts Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, Mindy revealed the movie will examine Elle Woods’s life in her forties.

"I'd been working with [ Reese Witherspoon] on a couple movies and we've been friends for a while," Mindy shared. "And I have always quoted the movies to her. I was that annoying friend that would be like, 'Bend and snap!' to her. And [Reese] asked me, 'You know, I'd really love to revisit this character.'"

Mindy has been working on the screenplay for the third film with Dan Goor. The two have also worked together before – they collaborated on Priyanka Chopra's upcoming wedding comedy. As for Mindy and Reese, the two previously starred together in A Wrinkle in Time in 2018 with Oprah Winfrey and Apple TV+’s The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston.

"I was nervous because the movie is so iconic," she also added. "But then I thought, 'It'd be really fun to see that character in her 40s. What is Elle Woods dealing with as a 41-year-old woman?' And it's been really funny to write... I think it's going to be a great movie for Reese and people are going to love to see her in this part."

