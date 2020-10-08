Whoopi Goldberg really wants to make 'Sister Act 3' By Vrunda Bhatt

Whoopi Goldberg is really hoping she can get back in the habit and make a Sister Act 3!

The iconic star appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden this week, and the host asked her why there hasn't been a third film.

The Oscar winner gave him a no-holds-barred response: "Because for a long time they kept saying no one wanted to see it, and then quite recently it turns out that may not be true, people might want to see it."

Whoopi is one of just 16 people to achieve an EGOT by winning an Emmy, a GRAMMY, an Oscar and a Tony. The theatre producer, comedian and actress told James she is working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back for a third film.

"It's a really fun movie. It's fun and it feels good and you know, nobody's mad," the former Star Trek actress added. "It's just, listen – bad singing, great singing, okay singing and then nuns. What's better than that?"

In 2018, Whoopi told Good Morning Britain there wouldn't be a Sister Act 3 and the next film would be a bit different.

"We've been all over Disney begging, and they've decided they are going to go in a different direction," she said at the time. "It won't be Sister Act 3, it will be a brand new rendition of Sister Act. And I guess I'll walk through a scene and that's how they'll say I was a part of it."

For those who don’t know the original movie and its sequel, the singing nun comedy took everyone by surprise and collected more than US$230 million at the box office when it was released in 1992. It was followed by Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit a year later. In the original film, Whoopi played a lounge singer sent to a convent after being placed in a witness protection program. In its sequel, she taught a group of Catholic school teenagers how to sing in a choir.





