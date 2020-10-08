Alyson Hannigan uses 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' props to decorate her house for Halloween By Vrunda Bhatt, with files from Zach Harper

If you celebrate Halloween, chances are you probably have some skeletons in your closet ready and waiting to make an appearance ahead of Oct. 31 – or maybe they’re already out! Imagine if you had skeletons that were from an iconic show’s set. Alyson Hannigan does!

The 46-year-old, who’s best known for playing Willow Rosenberg on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, opened up about the very unique decorations she uses during scary season.

“I have a lot of Buffy props that help decorate our house for Halloween, which is very cool because our graveyard is real spooky,” she said to EW Live on SiriusXM this week. She was promoting her new Food Network series, Outrageous Pumpkins.

It turns out she has the tombstones from the iconic graveyard where Buffy slew many a vampire as well as skeletons from the Master’s lair. Who wouldn’t love such spooky decor? But those skeletons are showing their age. They’re starting to break down!

"They gave me the skeletons that they would actually have in the Master's lair and stuff, and they look really authentic," she shared. "But boy, are they crumbly now. We have to be super, super careful about bringing them out. They’'e over 20 years old now!”

Alyson's new show sees seven pumpkin carving experts compete in a series of skill tests and "outrageous challenges" to be crowned Outrageous Pumpkins Champion and a US$25,000 prize. This isn't her first time hosting such a show – she's helmed the Food Network's Girl Scout Cookie Championship, too.

Outrageous Pumpkins airs until Oct. 18 on the Food Network.

