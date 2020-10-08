Girl dad Travis Scott says he and Kylie Jenner are raising Stormi to be a feminist By Zach Harper

Travis Scott says he and Kylie Jenner are raising their daughter Stormi to know she can do anything.

The rapper and producer appeared on .WAV RADIO this week and shared his thoughts about how they're instilling feminism in the two-year-old and letting her know she can do "anything a man can do."

"I feel like it's way more important now to protect young Black daughters, women and make sure they have the knowledge of how to carry themselves, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea, jump out on any activity," he told Chase B in their conversation.

"Now more than ever, it's like they have a vision. Whether it's for anything a man can do, anything a woman can do. They got the pure vision. You know what I'm saying? So it's just all about that."

Kylie and Travis aren't a couple anymore, but they've made a solid commitment to co-parenting Stormi since they split earlier this year. Travis has been coming to visit Kylie and Stormi at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's amazing just to watch my daughter grow," he said of the time he'd spent with her recently.

He's been there for many of her key milestones recently, too, including her first day of home school.

Although she wasn't heading to school like she would normally if it weren't for the coronavirus, Kylie and Travis still made sure their daughter was ready for school and had her best back-to-school ensemble ready. Proud mom Kylie shared a video of her little girl standing in her driveway wearing a black dress. She jumped up and down with her backpack on, grinning from ear-to-ear, making her mom laugh.

In February, Travis posted several heartwarming photos of him and Stormi together to celebrate her second birthday. The first featured him and his daughter holding hands as they lay curled up on what looked like a bed.

Travis included a touching poem he'd written for Stormi in the caption:

"2 is better than 1

2 might mean more to me than to u

2 things I do to live thru you

2 remember every thing I do wit u

2 words I say before I leave from u

Love u

Dad"





