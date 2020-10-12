Lindsey Vonn thought P.K. Subban's proposal was a joke at first By Vrunda Bhatt

P.K. Subban is apparently a jokester; so much so that his fiancee, Lindsey Vonn, initially thought he was playing around when he popped the question!

The athletic couple got engaged in August 2019, but Olympic legend Lindsey admitted during a recent interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger that she didn't think the New Jersey Devils player was serious when he proposed.

"I had a meeting, I was all dressed up. He was sweaty, he had just worked out," the 35-year-old explained about the day and how she didn’t realize the gravity of it.

"He was acting a little bit weird and he was faltering with his pocket and he pulled out his ring and I was like, ‘What?'

"I thought he was totally kidding because he’s like a jokester and sometimes it’s hard to tell if he’s being serious or not."

The Canadian hockey player was being completely serious, which Lindsey realized when he got down on one knee and pulled out an emerald engagement ring. Shocked as she may have been, Lindsey said yes.

She also returned the favour and asked P.K. to marry her on their two-year anniversary over the 2019 holidays.

"Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me... and he said yes," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe."

In the interview with Graham, Lindsey opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the couple's wedding plans. They had originally intended to marry over the summer.

"We aren’t going to have a wedding that we aren’t thrilled about just because there's COVID," she stated. "We are just going to wait and do it the right way, the way we want to."

Lindsey talked about the importance of both of their families being present at the wedding ceremony.

"Obviously, his family is in Canada, so I can't physically get to Canada because I'm not a Canadian citizen," she said. "And neither can my family."

The Olympian has previously talked about how their nuptials will likely feature their three dogs, Lucy, Leo and Bear, in some sort of key capacity. So fans will have to wait to see the pawdorable pictures!

The sports stars started dating in 2017 after meeting on a red carpet. They went public with their relationship in 2018.

