Ryan Reynolds's uproarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman will make you split your sides By Vrunda Bhatt, with files from Zach Harper

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds’s friendship with Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman has always garnered attention from his fans, thanks to his hilarious videos and sarcastic, witty comments that are part of the pair’s ongoing “feud.

Hugh’s birthday was no different and Ryan didn’t miss an opportunity to take a hilarious dig at his pal as the Bad Education actor turned 52 on Oct. 12.

"Hey, Hugh! Just wanted to wish you a happy birthday and to tell you that I love you. I'm down here in Atlanta so I wish I could be celebrating with you," Ryan said in his Instagram Stories.

"You may notice it’s a little quiet around the house this morning," he continued. "That's because I flew Deb and the kids and the dogs, and your friends and furniture down here to celebrate your birthday with me. And we're having an amazing time. And, um, we miss you."

We're sure Ryan's hilarious message got Hugh giggling as well, as the X-Men actor reposted the same videos.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Ryan has trolled his friend.

Last month, a commercial for Hugh’s Laughing Man Coffee came out – and it was narrated by none other than Ryan. The clip sees Ryan giving an overview of a "day in the life" of the Australian actor. It starts with him waking up, hurling his phone across the room at the sound of his alarm and it only gets better from there.

Ryan dubs his "nemesis" a "noted humanitarian," "goodwill ambassador" and "eternal optimist" while Hugh yells at children in the video, tells his dog to walk itself and cranks death metal while sitting in mock quiet rage on the couch... until he has his coffee. Then he's his usual self again. ...Ahhhh.

MORE: Ryan Reynolds narrates Hugh Jackman's coffee commercial – and it's as hilarious as you'd think

The clip came just a few weeks after Hugh wished Blake Lively, Ryan’s wife, a happy birthday by trolling her husband.

“It's Blake's birthday today," he said as he appeared on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. "I just love her. I wanna be really clear. Blake is amazing.

"I don't know how that happened," he joked, referring to her relationship with Ryan. "But still. She is flawless, and to think of what she's had to put up with... I mean, let's just think COVID with Ryan. It's amazing, so I just hope more than anything that she's on her own with her friends just really enjoying the day."

Ryan also didn’t miss out on teasing Hugh and the Guinness World Record holder’s wife Deborra-Lee Furness when Hugh posted a picture of her to celebrate their 24th anniversary earlier this year.

“These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you, Debs, with every fibre of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24"

“Hang in there, Deb,” Ryan hilariously commented.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?