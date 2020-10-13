Justin Bieber collaborates with Jacob Tremblay on new single 'Lonely' and its video By Vrunda Bhatt, with files from Zach Harper

Mark your calendars, Justin Bieber fans!

The Canadian superstarr’s new single "Lonely" will be released on Oct. 16, and it's going to be very special for those north of the 49th parallel. That’s because he's working with fellow Canadian Jacob Tremblay, known for his role in Room, who will also appear in the music video.

Both Justin and Jacob have been sharing exclusive images from the video shoot on their Instagram handles. In one of the images, the 14-year-old is seen sitting in a chair in an empty dressing room, which makes it look like he may be playing Justin’s younger self.

We are also likely to see an appearance by Benny Blanco in the upcoming video. This won’t be the first time they’ve worked together. Benny, Ed Sheeran and Justin co-wrote the latter's 2015 GRAMMY-nominated hit, "Love Yourself."

"Lonely" is a new single and wasn't included on this year's Changes, Justin's first album since 2015's Purpose. Changes has since gone Gold in Canada and the United States, and debuted at the top of the charts here, south of the border and in the United Kingdom.





