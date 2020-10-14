'Queer Eye' star Karamo Brown is open to being the first gay Bachelor By Heather Cichowski

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown recently split from his fiancé, Ian Jordan. As the newly single star begins to adjust to his current relationship status, the 39-year-old revealed he would be interested in trying to find love on The Bachelor!

“We can go for it. Let’s try it. I would … Why not?” the 39-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively about going on the dating reality TV show.

Karamo said he would consider searching for love on a reality TV show, like The Bachelor, compared to other methods of modern dating of which he isn't a fan.

"Let me tell you something: What I've learned right now — and I tweeted this the other day — is that dating is a mess," the dad of two added.

In the referenced tweet, Karamo talked about how single life is "crazy," and shared some of the forward messages he's received from strangers on social media.

As opposed to receiving DMs, Karamo would love the idea of being in a room with great potential matches who share the same interests and values.

"So, if I could just get a whole bunch of great guys in one room and just to, like, go through, sign me up," he said about the idea of being on The Bachelor.

MORE: 'Queer Eye' cast helps Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty become his best self

The Queer Eye Culture Expert has a lot of experience on reality TV shows and the transformative impact they can have. Besides helping "heroes" improve their lives on the Netflix series, Karamo previously appeared The Real World: Philadelphia in 2004. He made history for being the first openly gay Black man cast on a reality show.

If Karamo were to appear on The Bachelor, he would make history again as the first LGBTQ+ bachelor or bachelorette.

Karamo and Ian were together for 10 years and share two grown sons. They got engaged for the first time in 2018. The couple was forced to cancel their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 lockdown.

Karamo proposed to Ian for a second time on Ian's birthday and their 10th anniversary. At the time, the Queer Eye star said isolating together made him fall "even deeper in love." He also gave Ian a second engagement ring to replace the one he lost.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen Show, Karamo confirmed he and Ian had decided to separate three-and-a-half months ago.

"My fiancé and I, we were together for 10 years, we broke up about three-and-a-half months ago," Karamo explained to host tWitch.

"It's one of those things; We were distracted by so much — with the kids, and our careers — that during that time, I had to really say, 'How is our communication? How is other parts of our lives? Are we growing in the same place?'"

"We're not 20 anymore, so it wasn't just like, 'Oh, I'm not gonna text you anymore.' We have a family and home. How do we separate them?"

After making the difficult decision, Karamo and Ian went to virtual counselling and the two had an amicable split.

"We went to virtual counselling. We did a lot of things. But, eventually I was like, 'This is a moment where I need to decide, Is my happiness important?' Once I made that decision, I said, 'We're going to have to break up.'”

Karamo chose his happiness. He revealed he and Ian remain supportive of each other.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?