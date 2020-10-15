2020 Billboard Music Awards: All the red carpet looks you need to see

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>The 2020 <a href=/tags/0/billboard-music-awards><strong>Billboard Music Awards</strong></a> took place on Oct. 14 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with a special socially distanced ceremony and red carpet in light of <a href=/tags/0/covid-19><strong>COVID-19</strong></a>. <p>Stars including <a href=/tags/0/lizzo>Lizzo<strong></strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/billie-eilish><strong>Billie Eilish</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/nicole-richie><strong>Nicole Richie</strong></a>, stepped out to the event in bold and unique looks for which the annual event has become known. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best outfits from the 2020 Billboard Music Awards!</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Host <a href=/tags/0/kelly-clarkson><strong>Kelly Clarkson</strong></a> struck a pose that showcased the trailing fringe of her silver <a href=/tags/0/balmain><strong>Balmain</strong></a> maxi dress. <p>Photo: &copy; Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
<strong>Garcelle Beauvais</strong> lit up the black carpet in a cheerful orange one-shouldered gown, bronze strappy sandals and gold jewelry. <p>Photo: &copy; Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
TikTok star <strong>Addison Rae</strong> wowed in a slinky black <a href=/tags/0/Mugler><strong>Mugler</strong></a> dress. <p>Photo: &copy; Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Presenter <a href=/tags/0/taraji-p-henson><strong>Taraji P. Henson</strong></a> made a statement in a one-sleeved <a href=/tags/0/Alexandre-Vauthier><strong>Alexandre Vauthier</strong></a> gown with high slit. <p>The actress also showed off a fiery red bob. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
<a href=/tags/0/lizzo><strong>Lizzo</strong></a> spread a message about voting in a black mini dress from <a href=/tags/0/christian-siriano><strong>Christian Siriano</strong></a>. <p>The Song Sales Artist winner even had a manicure to match! <p>Photo: &copy; Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Can you believe <a href=/tags/0/cher><strong>Cher</strong></a> is 74?! The legend looked sensational in black coordinates embellished with draped glittering fringe. <p>Photo: &copy; Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
<strong>Doja Cat</strong> turned heads in a <strong>Georges Hobeika Couture</strong> illusion gown encrusted with purple beading. <p>Photo: &copy; Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Billie Eilish, who took home three trophies at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, was fully coordinated in an olive brocade look from <a href=/tags/0/gucci><strong>Gucci</strong></a> complete with bucket hat and face mask. <p>Photo: &copy; Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
<a href=/tags/0/brandy><strong>Brandy</strong></a> put on a colourful display with her fun ensemble. <p>Photo: &copy; Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
<a href=/tags/0/Lil-nas-x><strong>Lil Nas X</strong></a> embraced a fun look in a pistachio green snake print suit with pink accents. <p>The ensemble was from <a href=/tags/0/gucci><strong>Gucci</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
<a href=/tags/0/Lilly-Singh><strong>Lilly Singh</strong></a> opted for a monochromatic outfit for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. <p>Photo: &copy; Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Beauty in black! <a href=/tags/0/nicole-richie><strong>Nicole Richie</strong></a> stunned in a <a href=/tags/0/christian-siriano><strong>Christian Siriano</strong></a> gown decorated with black flowers for a moody romantic effect. <p>Photo: &copy; Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
