Stevie Wonder reveals he had a kidney transplant last year By Zach Harper

Stevie Wonder had a kidney transplant last year, and says he feels decades younger.

The 70-year-old revealed his huge news during a press conference on Oct. 14 in which he also announced the release of two new songs, "Where is Our Love Song" and "Can't Put it in the Hands of Fate."

"Let everybody know that I was blessed with a new kidney and that happened on Dec. 6, 2019," the 25-time GRAMMY winner said. "Since I have been released from the hospital, I've had nurses that have made sure I have my medicine on time and I'm going to take it for as long as I have to – even if it's for the rest of my life."

Stevie first went public with his health issue in July 2019, telling an audience at the British Summer Time Festival that he needed a new kidney. Back then, he said he would receive a transplant at the end of September 2019. Things took a little longer than expected, but he says he feels more than a third of his age younger.

"I feel great. My voice feels great," he said on Oct. 14. "I told my daughter, 'Aisha, I'm going to be like five years younger than you now.' I said, 'I'm gonna go from being 70 to like 40.' I feel like I'm about 40 right now and I just thank everyone for their prayers and love. I'm feeling great."

Stevie's new songs are part of an upcoming EP and will also be included on a "project" called Through the Eyes of Wonder. It doesn't have a release date yet.

"Where is Our Love Song" features GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter Gary Clark, Jr., while "Can't Put it in the Hands of Fate" includes Busta Rhymes, Rapsody, Cordae and Chika. The latter features lyrics referencing the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many other Black Americans at the hands of police.

"Every young person is saying [racism] is unacceptable," Stevie said about the track during the press conference. "We can't be a united people of the world and have this craziness... Change is right now – we can't put it in the hands of fate."

All proceeds from "Where is Our Love Song" will go toward Feeding America's coronavirus relief. It contains a message of hope and unity, which Stevie said he hopes will get people through the difficult time we're all in right now.

We're glad to hear Stevie's feeling better and we can't wait to hear more of his new music!