George Clooney says he almost starred in 'The Notebook' By Zach Harper

It sounds like The Notebook could have been much different!

George Clooney says he nearly starred in the film and wanted to play the now-iconic role that ended up going to Ryan Gosling more than 15 years ago.

George, 59, made the revelation in a digital talk that was part of the BFI London Film Festival on the weekend, saying he and the late Paul Newman were once talking about playing young Noah Calhoun and his much older self in the film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks's beloved novel.

"We were going to do The Notebook together," George said. "Basically, I was going to play him as a young man, and it was funny. We met and said, 'This is it. It's going to be great.'"

But George said it didn't work out because he thought about it and it didn't make sense.

"He's one of the handsomest guys you've ever seen. We met up and I said, 'I can't play you. I don't look anything like you. This is insane.' We just wanted to do it because we wanted to work together... it ended up not being the right thing for us to do."

Of course, Ryan was cast opposite the late James Garner, who played Noah as an older man. Rachel McAdams scored the coveted role of young Allie Hamilton, placing her and Ryan in young audiences' minds as one of the most iconic screen couples of all time. Gena Rowlands landed the part of Allie's older self.

George is a heartthrob in his own right, having become a household name during his time on ER from 1994 to 1999 when he played Dr. Doug Ross. We can definitely see him in the role

George gave the digital talk to promote his new film, The Midnight Sky, which is set to be released on Netflix in December. He directed it, and also stars as a scientist working in the Arctic who is trying to stop a team of astronauts, including one played by Felicity Jones, from returning to Earth, which has gone through a disaster.

