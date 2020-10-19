Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sent a fan some tequila for her 101st birthday By Zach Harper

Imagine getting some tequila in the mail from The Rock!

Dwayne Johnson did superfan Marie Grover a kindness when he sent her some of his own Teremana Tequila for her 101st birthday on the weekend (imagine turning 101!).

Taking to Instagram, the WWE star turned actor shared a photo of Marie holding two bottles of Teremana in her living room.

"HAPPY BEAUTIFUL 101 BIRTHDAY to Grandma Glover!" He wrote "Good to see you received my gift of @teremana bottles and the card I wrote you!

"Remember to SIP the Mana, grandma and it's not time to do shots," he hilariously wrote, before finishing, "Happiest of birthdays – what an amazing and blessed life. Enjoy your mana, Marie! DJ."

If you're wondering how the two know each other, they met last year through Jamie Klingler, whose best friend is Marie's grandchild. Jamie wanted to know if The Rock would send Marie a happy 100th birthday wish.

He definitely delivered! A clip of Marie reacting to the star wishing her Happy Birthday quickly went viral and brought lots of joy to people's hearts last October. (Imagine getting a birthday video from The Rock!)

Love seeing this. Happy 100th Grandma Grover! I’m honored you’re a fan and grateful you were born! Much love, Rock.

(wish my grandma was still around, but stuff like this is always the best part of fame) #phillystrong  https://t.co/EvuKAbuULT — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 2, 2019

"Wish my grandma was still around, but stuff like this is always the best part of fame," The Rock wrote when he shared Jamie's video.

"Now you can eat cake, you can get drunk, and you can have the best time," Dwayne told her in that clip. "Party hard! I'm sending you so much love. Muah! Happy Birthday!"

Happy Birthday, Marie! We can't wait to see The Rock wish you a happy 102nd!





In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?