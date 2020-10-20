Robert Redford mourns the death of his son James, 58 By Heather Cichowski

Robert Redford is mourning the loss of his son, James Redford, who passed away at the age of 58 from bile duct cancer in his liver on Oct. 16.

James's full name was David James Redford, and he was known as Jamie by his friends and family. His passing was confirmed by his wife of 32 years, Kyle Redford on Twitter on Friday.

"Jamie died today. We’re heartbroken," she tweeted. "He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed.

"As his wife of 32 yrs, I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don’t know what we would’ve done w/o them over the past 2yrs."

Robert's publicist, Cindi Berger, also released a statement on the passing of James.

"The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child. Jamie was a loving son, husband and father," a statement provided to CNN read. "His legacy lives on through his children, art, filmmaking and devoted passion to conservation and the environment. Robert Redford is mourning with his family during this difficult time and asks for privacy."



James was one of Robert's four children with now-ex-wife Lola Van Wagenen. Robert and Lola's oldest child, Scott, died at 2.5 months from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). James also had two sisters, elder sister Shauna and younger sister Amy.

James and wife Kyle shared two grown children who are both actors, son Dylan and daughter Lena.

Like his father, James was in the film industry. He was a film director and philanthropist, who specialized in documentary films and conserving the environment.

The late philanthropist created The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia, which looked at how dyslexia affects youths and their families. It featured his son, Dylan.

James and father Robert founded The Redford Center in 2005, which "uses impact-driven film and media to accelerate environmental and climate justice, solutions and repair."

James also launched the James Redford Institute for Transplant Awareness, a nonprofit organization which had the goal to increase awareness about the strong need for organ and tissue donation. The filmmaker himself had two liver transplants in 1993.

James battled health problems throughout his life. From an early age he was diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, a rare autoimmune disease affecting the bile ducts (the small tubes through which bile flows through from the liver to the gallbladder and intestines), and contributed to why he needed the two transplants.

Kyle reportedly confirmed that James's liver disease returned two years ago while he was waiting for a liver transplant.

Rest in peace, James.