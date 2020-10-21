Bend and snap! The 'Legally Blonde' cast reunites for the first time in 20 years for virtual event By Heather Cichowski

Just when Legally Blonde fans thought things couldn't get any more exciting with the long-awaited upcoming sequel, Legally Blonde 3, they were treated to a virtual reunion from the original cast.

It marked the first time that stars from the iconic 2001 film were reunited in 20 years, including star Reese Witherspoon (Elle Woods), Matthew Davis (Warner Huntington III), Luke Wilson (Emmett Richmond), Selma Blair (Vivian Kensington), Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette Bonafonté), Ali Larter (Brooke Taylor-Windham), Holland Taylor (Professor Elspeth Stromwell), Jessica Cauffiel (Margot) and Alanna Ubach (Serena).

The event was moderated by Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman, who Reese selected after being impressed with the comedian's spot-on impression of her.

The Legally Blonde reunion was streamed on the YouTube channel for Reese's Hello Sunshine media and production company, which is dedicated to female authorship across many platforms.

The description of the 22-minute reunion video referenced classic lines from the movie. It read, "Reunions give you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people join host Reese, moderator Chloe Fineman, and the stellar cast of Legally Blonde for a reunion after 20 years of the film's production. So tune in; what, like it's hard?"

Reese also shared an Instagram ahead of the premiere of the reunion on Oct. 20.

"Ohmigod you guys!! It’s a Legally Blonde Reunion," she wrote on Instagram. "We laughed, we cried and we may or may not have done the bend & snap for old times sake! For the first time in 20 years, join me and the #LegallyBlonde cast tomorrow."

The video began with dogs barking and the cast joking whether it was Bruiser Woods, Elle's beloved and very fashionable chihuahua.

The delightful reunion had the cast reminiscence about some of their favourite scenes and experiences from filming the iconic comedy. Fans also got to hear behind-the-scenes tidbits, including about the famous bend and snap move.

"People always, always ask me to do the bend and snap," Reese revealed, wearing Elle's signature pink in the video. "That was a full musical sequence that we ended up cutting out of the movie."

Jennifer, who was part of the iconic scene, added, "We filmed that for a month."

"It was just so fun, and it just felt odd because it was only one musical sequence," she continued. "But then it made so much sense when they made a whole musical out of the movie."

Reese also revealed the movie's far-reaching impact, and got emotional when talking about it and the wonderful cast. She called it her "college experience," since she dropped out of school to act and star in Legally Blonde.

"I don't think any of us knew what this film was going to turn out to be, or how much it would inspire young women and young people around the world," the Oscar winner said. "I've travelled the entire world, and I've always, always — the movie that people stop me about is Legally Blonde.

"And the thing that actually really touches my heart is more people stop me and say, 'I went to law school because of Elle Woods,' which is really amazing."

Recently, Mindy Kaling gave fans a teaser of what to expect from Legally Blonde 3. She is working on the screenplay with Dan Goor.

"I was nervous because the movie is so iconic," the actress/writer revealed about continuing the franchise. "But then I thought, 'It'd be really fun to see that character in her 40s. What is Elle Woods dealing with as a 41-year-old woman?' And it's been really funny to write... I think it's going to be a great movie for Reese and people are going to love to see her in this part."

