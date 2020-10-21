Hugh Grant started cutting his kids' hair in quarantine after realizing he was good at giving their Barbies' locks a trim By Heather Cichowski

People have discovered some surprising skills during COVID-19. That includes Hugh Grant, who found out he's rather talented at cutting hair!

The 60-year-old is dad to Tabitha, 9, John Mungo, 8, Felix, 7, and two other young children with wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein. In an interview with Good Morning America, Hugh hilariously recounted how he realized his aptitude and how he used it on his five children.

"I started by cutting my daughter's Barbies' hair out of sheer boredom, and then I discovered I was extremely talented," Hugh joked on how he's been spending the coronavirus pandemic in London with his family. "Then I started cutting my children's hair, whether they wanted a haircut or not. I just strapped them to a chair and cut their hair."

Hugh also chatted about fatherhood, in general. The Four Weddings and a Funeral star became a dad for the first time when he was 51.

"I would say I'm enchanting, but I don't know what the children would say," he revealed.

"I do have some of my dad's traits. He was ex-Army — and lovely, lovely — but suddenly, out of nowhere, the most terrifying bark would come, and I notice I do that."

Hugh continued, "It makes all the kids cry. It makes my wife cry. It makes the neighbours cry."

He said earlier in the interview about COVID-19 lockdown, "I have no complaints; I'm one of the lucky ones. Having said that, I'm quite old and my children are very young and I can't say that's entirely easy."

Recently, the private star opened up during an interview with Virgin Radio about how his thoughts on marriage and children have changed as he has aged.

"Well, I was wrong, I was just plain wrong," he said of his old ideas. "And children, you know. I used to roll my eyes. People would say, 'Oh Hugh you don’t understand it,' but they were right."

"It was very nice getting married," the Love Actually actor elaborated. "It was another thing I put off too many decades. Very nice. Very nice being married."