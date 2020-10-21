Our favourite celebrity-inspired fashion looks By Mishal Cazmi

When it comes to shopping for pants, the search for the perfect pair can be a long and hard process. Whether you're on the hunt for trousers, denim jeans or even leggings, a good pair of pants should check off several boxes, and fit well, feel good and look good. Pant shopping can especially be a struggle when looking for plus-size options, often due to a lack of inclusive sizing or limited choices. When you do find "The One," however, it can make all the difference. We're taking inspiration from these celebrities who show off their perfect pair of pants. Here's how you can nab their style!

Ashley Graham's Sleek Leather Pants

Leather pants are one of fall’s must-have staples. Model Ashley Graham elevated the leather look in an unexpected hue and a fresh silhouette. The new mom wore a relaxed cargo style in beige with a drawstring waist, pairing it with a matching button-down top and a sheer, lacy bra.

We love a leather pant look, especially if those pants come with an elastic waist (translation: comfort guaranteed). Ashley proves that leather doesn't need to be uncomfortable in order to look seriously stylish. Another option is to look for leather leggings in stretchy fabrics that look good and feel good, topping off the look with a boyfriend-style button-down shirt. You can even make it extra cozy with an oversized knit. We're taking our style cues from Ashley the next time we step out of the house.

Melissa McCarthy's Versatile White Trousers

Who says you can't wear white after Labour Day? Not just a warm weather staple, white trousers can be worn all-year round. Just ask actress Melissa McCarthy, who sported a pair of white trousers with a grey knit layered over a crisp white blouse. The actress kicked the neutral palette up a notch with a dash of colourful accessories – a tan leather bag dressed up with a colour-blocked strap, whimsical green glasses and a printed scarf tied around her hair.

White trousers are the perfect canvas, versatile enough to dress up or down. You can keep your look casual with a simple tee, dress it up with accessories like Melissa, or throw on a blazer for a more polished look. Get Melissa's look by choosing a pair of slim-fit ankle pants. It's guaranteed to be your wear-anywhere wardrobe essential, no matter what season it is.

Amber Riley's Chic Canadian Tuxedo

A Canadian tuxedo never looked so chic. The star, best known for her role as the vocal powerhouse Mercedes Jones on the hit television show Glee, shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a full denim ensemble. She struck a pose in figure-flattering jeans and a matching denim jacket with frayed detailing. The photo was given a bold graphic treatment with the words, "Shine Bright" and an accompanying caption that read, "They hate to see it."

The 34-year-old actress and singer proved that denim-on-denim is anything but basic. You can dress it up like Amber did with her strappy pink heels, hoop earrings and funky lip-shaped glasses. Get the star's look by choosing a pair of bootcut jeans, cuffing them at the ankle, and combining it with a matching denim jacket. If a Canadian tux seems too matchy-matchy for your taste, swap the jacket for a cropped knit, guaranteed to look good from every angle.