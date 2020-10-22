Jann Arden shares her wisdom and opens up about the art of living her best life in the new issue of Hello! Canada

Multiplatinum Canadian singer-songwriter Jann Arden doesn't shy away from telling it like it is.

In an exclusive chat with HELLO! Canada that's the cover story for our new issue, the JUNO winner and member of the Order of Canada gets real about friendships, family and how she has learned to finally live her best life in her own spectacular way.

"I always tell people, 'You don't even start becoming a person until you're 40,'" the 58-year-old says. "They look at me like I've got five heads! But I think those of us in our 50s realize that to be true."

Jann is having an incredible 2020. She's set to release a candid and poignant memoir, If I Knew Then: Finding Wisdom in Failure and Power in Aging, on Oct. 27. She's also back on TV with Jann, the sitcom loosely based on her life, and has a new album, Hits & Other Gems, out now. She's also got a popular podcast and a thriving social media presence.

Joining us from her home on southern Alberta's Elbow River via FaceTime, she opens up about finding her sense of self and her strong confidence, and imparts her incredible life lessons on how to be extraordinary.

"I really like myself," she shares. "I like my own company. I like who I am. I like how I am with people. I like how I'm making my way in the world. I like how I use my voice. And I like making mistakes."

To read our full chat with Jann, pick up the new issue at newsstands across Canada beginning Oct. 22, and look for it on tablets and iPhones, too!