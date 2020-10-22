Shania Twain stuns with performance of one of her greatest hits at the 2020 CMT Awards By Heather Cichowski

Shania Twain brought the house down at the 2020 CMT Awards with a performance of an old favourite, "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under."

The iconic song, which was featured on the country singer's second studio album, 1995's The Woman in Me, brought plenty of good feelings and nostalgia during the Oct. 21 show. It was a special moment because the performance also helped mark the 25th anniversary of the album.

While fans might be very familiar with the catchy track, Shania brought something entirely new to the performance by doing it at Chaplin’s World in Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland!

The museum is the former home of Charlie Chaplin and contains plenty of memorabilia and displays to the screen legend. Fans got to see some of the fascinating finds as Shania moved about the unique museum during her performance.

At one point, the 55-year-old even sang next to a wax figure of Charlie who was dressed in his iconic The Tramp character's costume from the 1915 silent film.

It was an unforgettable performance, and it was all the more special that the Canadian icon could participate in the CMT Awards all the way from Switzerland and during COVID-19.

The majority of the 2020 CMT Awards took place in Tennessee with social distancing and safety measures put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm so happy I could be a part of the night even though I'm currently in Switzerland," Shania said on Instagram after performing at the awards. "Thanks to @cmt for having me and for spotlighting so many exceptional women, their 50/50 pledge is a step in the right direction and I hope it will help make a difference elsewhere in the industry."





Shania, who has a residence in Switzerland, also expressed gratitude to her local museum for allowing her to perform in the unique space.

"Thank you to @chaplins.world, an awesome local museum, for letting us use the space, it was fun to cuddle up to people even if they were wax figures," she wrote.

The musician's "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under" performance shows circumstances won't stifle an artist's creativity! We cannot wait to see what Shania will do next.

