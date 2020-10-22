Netflix will campaign for Chadwick Boseman during awards season due to his performance in upcoming new film By Heather Cichowski

Netflix is set to heavily campaign for Chadwick Boseman during awards season, thanks to his upcoming posthumous role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom with Viola Davis.

Chadwick passed away at the age of 43 on Aug. 28 after a private, four-year battle with colon cancer.

The new film is produced by Denzel Washington and directed by George C. Wolfe. It is based on Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's 1982 play about the legendary Gertrude "Ma" Rainey (Davis), also known as the "Mother of Blues." She was one of the earliest Black professional blues singers to record. Her lyrics also contained references to LGBTQ+ themes, making her a trailblazer in that regard, too. The movie is set in 1927 in Chicago and explores tensions between Black artists and white record executives. Chadwick plays Levee, an ambitious trumpet player.

You can watch the trailer below:

Netflix confirmed to Variety that they would campaign for Chadwick's performance in the lead actor categories in the 2021 awards season. Viola will campaign in the lead actress categories and the rest of the cast, including Michael Potts, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo and Taylour Paige, will campaign in the supporting categories.

Fans of Chadwick can also see one of his final appearances on screen with Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, which was released in June on Netflix. It revolves around four aging Vietnam War veterans who return to the country in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader. Chadwick plays "Stormin'" Norman Earl Holloway. His work in the movie will also be considered in the best supporting actor categories in the 2021 awards season.

The late actor's final film credits also include 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, 2019's Avengers: Endgame and 2019's 21 Bridges. The third film was Chadwick's last theatrically released one. He starred and served as producer on it and gave part of his salary to co-star Sienna Miller so she could have equal pay.