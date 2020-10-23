'Barefoot iPhone doodler' Blake Lively draws Christian Louboutin heels on photo of herself with Ryan Reynolds By Heather Cichowski

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively cast their ballots in the 2020 U.S. election and each one shared photos on Instagram to mark the occasion. It was a memorable moment because it was the first time that Vancouver-born Ryan voted in the United States.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that there were slight differences between the images the couple shared on Instagram, and the actress hilariously called herself out. Blake revealed that she had drawn shoes on herself in the photos she posted!

Blake's chic voting outfit consisted of a plaid midi coat by Oak and Fort, taupe turtleneck and soft salmon pink cropped jeans from SLVRLAKE. She accessorized with a golden chain necklace and hoops. In the photo Ryan shared, she appeared barefoot and standing on her tiptoes. However, in the snap she posted on Instagram, Blake "accessorized" with brown heeled sandals, apparently from Christian Louboutin.

The 33-year-old joked about the additional accessory on Instagram Stories and even offered up her graphic design services to the designer.

The first slide featured Blake in another pair of illustrated Christian Louboutin shoes. This time, it was a pair of fringed booties, which even had the brand's signature red sole!

"...I don’t see the issue,” Blake hilariously wrote, including an emoji of Vogue Editor Anna Wintour.

In the next slide, Blake zoomed in on her skilled iPhone drawing.

“@louboutinworld are you hiring? Barefoot iPhone doodler with vast experience avail,” she teased.

Another slide showed the detail work of the sandals. Blake added, “Impressive résumé upon request.”

The mom of three elaborated on the next slide, "Can you tell I was so happy to get outta a onesie and vote... I exercised my right to vote. And to not wear shoes that ruined my outfit."

Ryan also joked about Blake doodling shoes on his Instagram Stories. Additionally, the Deadpool star shared his thoughts on voting for the first time in the U.S.

"This is my first time voting in America," the 44-year-old said. "I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly"