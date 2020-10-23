Céline Dion says late husband René Angélil is watching over their 10-year-old twins in heartfelt birthday tribute By Heather Cichowski

Céline Dion wrote a loving message to celebrate twins Eddy and Nelson on their 10th birthday. In the Instagram, the Canadian icon also mentioned the twins' elder brother, René-Charles, 19, and how her late husband René Angélil is watching over the family.

"Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years," the proud mom wrote in French and English. "You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud. Happy birthday my beautiful boys! We love you so very much... - Mom, RC and Dad xx..."

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer doesn't often post about her boys, but earlier in the month she shared a tender photo of herself, Eddy and Nelson marking GLAAD's Spirit Day, which takes a stand against anti-LGBTQ bullying.

"Today we're going purple in solidarity with @glaad #SpiritDay," said the Canadian superstar on Oct. 15. "I encourage all of you to join us and take a stand against anti-LGBTQ bullying."

Céline has been candid about the death of her beloved husband. René passed away on Jan. 14, 2016, just two days shy of his 74th birthday, after battling throat cancer.

In a behind-the-scenes short video for Apple Music, the French-Canadian singer talked about the family's loss and rediscovering herself while making her 2019 album, Courage – her first English-language album after René's death.

"Him and I, we were one person," she revealed of her husband of 22 years. "We were one. So, when he passed away, I kind of felt like for a moment that there was just one half of me."

Céline continued, "Am I just not going to go on anymore? Or, am I going to say: 'I'm a warrior, I'm a mother. I have strength, and I am going to show them that I can do this'?

"I decided to rebuild my second half. It made me realize that it's time to try new things."

In January, the singer shared an emotional tribute on the fourth anniversary of René's death. The heartfelt message also referenced him watching over the family.

"There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile," Céline penned. "We miss you, thank you for watching over us my love. I love you. Céline xx…"