2020 American Music Awards: The Weeknd leads this year's nominations By Zach Harper

Cheers to The Weeknd! The Canadian star leads the list of nominations for the 2020 American Music Awards, pulling in an incredible eight nods.

The man born Abel Tesfaye is up for Artist of the Year, Favourite Music Video and Favourite Song - Pop/Rock ("Blinding Lights"), Favourite Male Artist - Pop/Rock, Favourite Album - Pop/Rock (After Hours), Favourite Male Artist - Soul/R&B, Favourite Album - Soul/R&B (After Hours) and Favourite Song - Soul/R&B ("Heartless"). He tied rapper Roddy Ricch, who also picked up eight nods.

Megan Thee Stallion follows close behind them with five nominations. Justin Bieber is up for four awards this year, as are Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and DaBaby.

The American Music Awards will be broadcast on Nov. 22. It will be hosted at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre, though it's not known who will host it yet.

Here are this year's nominees:

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Lewis Capaldi

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Collaboration of the Year

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP"

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – "Rockstar"

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – "10,000 Hours"

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande - "Rain on Me"

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – "Savage Remix"

Favourite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

Favourite Music Video

Doja Cat – "Say So"

Future featuring Drake – "Life is Good"

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – "Rain on Me"

Taylor Swift – "Cardigan"

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

Favourite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favourite Duo or Group – Pop/Roc

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favourite Album – Pop/Rock

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Taylor Swift – Folklore

The Weeknd – After Hours

Favourite Song – Pop/Rock

Lewis Capaldi – "Someone You Loved"

Due Lipa – "Don't Start Now"

Post Malone – "Circles"

Roddy Ricch – "The Box"

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

Favourite Male Artist - Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favourite Female Artist - Country

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Favourite Duo or Group – Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favourite Album – Country

Luke Combs – What You See is What You Get

Blake Shelton – Fully Loaded: God's Country

Morgan Wallen - If I Know Me

Favourite Song – Country

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – "10,000 Hours"

Maren Morris – "The Bones"

Blake Shelton (duet with Gwen Stefani) – "Nobody But You"

Favourite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

Favourite Female Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Favourite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Baby – My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake

Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

Favourite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – "Rockstar"

Roddy Ricch – "The Box"

Favourite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

Favourite Album – Soul/R&B

Doja Cat – Hot Pink

Summer Walker – Over It

The Weeknd – After Hours

Favourite Song – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown featuring Drake – "No Guidance"

Summer Walker – "Playing Games"

The Weeknd – "Heartless"

Favourite Male Artist – Latin

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favourite Female Artist – Latin

Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalía

Favourite Album – Latin

Anuel AA – Emmanuel

Bad Bunny – Las que no iban a salir

Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

Favourite Song – Latin

Bad Bunny – "Vete"

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin – "RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)"

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"

Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favourite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

For KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

Favourite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello



Favourite Soundtrack

Birds of Prey: The Album

Frozen II

Trolls: World Tour