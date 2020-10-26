2020 American Music Awards: The Weeknd leads this year's nominations
By Zach Harper
Cheers to The Weeknd! The Canadian star leads the list of nominations for the 2020 American Music Awards, pulling in an incredible eight nods.
The man born Abel Tesfaye is up for Artist of the Year, Favourite Music Video and Favourite Song - Pop/Rock ("Blinding Lights"), Favourite Male Artist - Pop/Rock, Favourite Album - Pop/Rock (After Hours), Favourite Male Artist - Soul/R&B, Favourite Album - Soul/R&B (After Hours) and Favourite Song - Soul/R&B ("Heartless"). He tied rapper Roddy Ricch, who also picked up eight nods.
Megan Thee Stallion follows close behind them with five nominations. Justin Bieber is up for four awards this year, as are Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and DaBaby.
The American Music Awards will be broadcast on Nov. 22. It will be hosted at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre, though it's not known who will host it yet.
Here are this year's nominees:
Artist of the Year
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
Lewis Capaldi
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Collaboration of the Year
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP"
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – "Rockstar"
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – "10,000 Hours"
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande - "Rain on Me"
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – "Savage Remix"
Favourite Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
Favourite Music Video
Doja Cat – "Say So"
Future featuring Drake – "Life is Good"
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – "Rain on Me"
Taylor Swift – "Cardigan"
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"
Favourite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Favourite Duo or Group – Pop/Roc
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favourite Album – Pop/Rock
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Taylor Swift – Folklore
The Weeknd – After Hours
Favourite Song – Pop/Rock
Lewis Capaldi – "Someone You Loved"
Due Lipa – "Don't Start Now"
Post Malone – "Circles"
Roddy Ricch – "The Box"
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"
Favourite Male Artist - Country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favourite Female Artist - Country
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Favourite Duo or Group – Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favourite Album – Country
Luke Combs – What You See is What You Get
Blake Shelton – Fully Loaded: God's Country
Morgan Wallen - If I Know Me
Favourite Song – Country
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – "10,000 Hours"
Maren Morris – "The Bones"
Blake Shelton (duet with Gwen Stefani) – "Nobody But You"
Favourite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch
Favourite Female Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Favourite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Baby – My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake
Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial
Favourite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – "Rockstar"
Roddy Ricch – "The Box"
Favourite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd
Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
Favourite Album – Soul/R&B
Doja Cat – Hot Pink
Summer Walker – Over It
The Weeknd – After Hours
Favourite Song – Soul/R&B
Chris Brown featuring Drake – "No Guidance"
Summer Walker – "Playing Games"
The Weeknd – "Heartless"
Favourite Male Artist – Latin
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favourite Female Artist – Latin
Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalía
Favourite Album – Latin
Anuel AA – Emmanuel
Bad Bunny – Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG
Favourite Song – Latin
Bad Bunny – "Vete"
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin – "RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)"
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"
Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favourite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
For KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West
Favourite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Favourite Soundtrack
Birds of Prey: The Album
Frozen II
Trolls: World Tour