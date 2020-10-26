See the first photos of Javicia Leslie in the new 'Batwoman' suit By Zach Harper

Earlier this year, it was announced that Javicia Leslie was set to be the next Batwoman, taking over the role from Ruby Rose in Season 2 of The CW's show. And now we have our first look at her in the redesigned Batwoman suit!

The spectacular new look features a suit designed by Maya Mani and a wig created by Janice Workman. Cory Roberts is responsible for the makeup. The plot will see Javicia's character Ryan Wilder wear the suit originally worn by Ruby's character Kate Kane during the premiere, before switching into the new one after she decides to redesign it.

"I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman – it's her style, her swag and her moment!" Javicia said in a statement. "I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!"

In the new season, Ryan leans in to her superhero role, working more to keep Gotham safe and help its citizens out of jams. In a press release, showrunner Caroline Dries said the new suit is intended to convey the character's shift.

"As Ryan embraces everything that makes her special, she adjusts to the suit to fit her physically and figuratively," Caroline said. "This meant creating a new body design and new cowl that was undeniably a statement that screamed 'powerful.'"

The role is a history-making one for Javicia, who is the first Black woman to play Batwoman.

"For all of the little Black girls dreaming to be a superhero one day... it’s possible!" she wrote on Instagram earlier this year when it was announced she'd scored the part.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television," she also said in a statement at the time.

"And as a bisexual woman, I am honoured to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community."

Fans will be able to watch her when the series returns in 2021.

We think Javicia looks fantastic and we can't wait to watch the show!