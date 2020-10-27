Conan O'Brien reveals his makeshift studio in Los Angeles has been burglarized By Heather Cichowski

Conan O'Brien is having a rough week after he discovered his studio had been burglarized.

The late-night host made the sad announcement during the Oct. 26 episode of Conan. The comedian has been filming the show at a makeshift studio at the historic Largo theatre in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic to lend his support to the theatre community, which has been deeply affected by COVID-19. (He had originally been taping the show from his home.)

“We come to this theatre because we thought theatres are in trouble. Let's revive a theatre, let's keep it going,” mused the 57-year-old.

"Seemed like a nice thing to do, right? What happens? We get here this morning and we find out that someone broke into our little theatre and took some of our equipment. Some of the equipment we used to make the show."

"We got robbed, Andy," he said to his longtime announcer, Andy Richter.

Although the burglary was devastating, Conan and the few crew members were on set with him still managed to try to have some laughs and find a hint of humour in the situation.

They joked about the "security" at the temporary studio, which is about 350 cardboard cutouts of fans. They even made a crack that the burglar might have been hidden among them.

Thankfully, the set didn't appear badly damaged. Longtime production manager and field producer Jason Chillemi explained that some laptops and the show's wooden clapboard or "slate" had been taken.

"What's a robber gonna do with this thing?" asked Conan about the clapboard. "It's what kids use. It's what 16-year-olds use to make a student films.

He added, "They took that, that's the lowest. I can't think of anything lower."

Conan uses laptops to conduct their interviews on Zoom. And the clapboard is used to mark each scene.

We're glad to hear that everyone is safe and that they were able to continue filming the show.