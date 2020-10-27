Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged! By Zach Harper

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged!

The couple announced their happy news in an Instagram post on Oct. 27, sharing a photo of Blake smooching Gwen as she showed off her gorgeous ring.

"@blakeshelton Yes please!" she captioned the post.

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life," Blake wrote in an Instagram post of his own in which he shared the same image. "I love you. I heard a YES!"

Blake, 44, popped the question this past weekend in Oklahoma, according to reports. The couple have been spending time at Blake's ranch there during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two met as judges on The Voice back in 2015, and had both recently gone through divorces – Gwen from Gavin Rossdale, and Blake with Miranda Lambert. Hilariously, Gwen told Seth Meyers she didn't even know her now-fiancé existed before they worked on the show together.

"Meanwhile, he's one of the biggest... 27 No. 1 radio hits. He's insane," she told the Late Night host. "I just always like to picture myself before I met him."

She went on to say they move in very different circles, since she's a pop star and Blake focuses on country.

"It's too hard to imagine," she added. "It's inconceivable that we would even know each other and be friends, let alone do music together. But at the same time, we have so many things that come together and we're the same... even with music."

Gwen, 51, has three children from her marriage to Gavin – Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6. She and Gavin still co-parent their kids.

Blake has also been a great parent to all three children since he and Gwen got together.

"I never saw that coming, but it's so fun," he told Today in 2018. "At this point in my life, I kind of put [having kids] as like, 'Well, I guess that wasn't meant to be.' Then all of a sudden it happens one way or another and it's like, 'Wow, missed out on a lot.' And so having them around – I don't even know how to describe it. It's so much fun."