Chris Hemsworth shares funny affirmations he's using to get through 2020 By Heather Cichowski

Looking after ourselves and each other is always so important, and it is essential during the coronavirus pandemic. In an effort to promote good mental health and well being during COVID-19, Chris Hemsworth has released a series of affirmations to help people with the challenges 2020 has presented.

The Thor actor titled the series "Affirmations That Positively, Absolutely, Probably (Most Likely) Won’t Make Your 2020 Worse" by Chris Hemsworth. The short videos are equally soothing and funny. The clips, which were produced with his team's Centr app, capture the actor trying to focus on clearing his mind in a range of situations, including underwater and sitting in a beautiful bed of pink flowers.

However, the clips highlight how finding your zen can sometimes be challenging. In Chris's case, these included swarming bugs, "cute furry beasts," screaming and video-crashing children and sometimes even strong ocean currents.

MORE: Wellness experts share their self-care tips for the coronavirus pandemic

So far, the Marvel star has shared five videos to help everyone with their visualization and meditation techniques.

The first one captured Chris trying to centre himself underwater.

"Is it just me, or is it becoming harder and harder to find a place where you can just get away from it all?" the Australian actor asked in the voiceover.

"Well, let's find that place together. Close your eyes. Don't breathe in because you're underwater. Imagine you’re some place far, far away from wherever you've been stuck lately."

"There are no distractions here," Chris hilariously joked after his son swam into the frame and he playfully pushed him away. "Nothing to break your calm. No one demanding your attention.

"Simply push your worries away until it's just you, your thoughts and this moment of absolute tranquility. That's it. These distractions, just give them a gentle old shove," he said after his persistent son came back and he pushed him away again.

In another video, the dad of three attempted to ground himself in a beautiful garden. But bugs and thoughts of murder hornets kept pulling at his attention.

"When I need to clear my head, I look for a nice, random field of pink flowers and make myself comfortable," the 37-year-old explained in the description. "It’s a shame that my allergies seems to flare up because I think this colour looks quite good on me."

The "strange pink flowers" and their buzzing insects made him think of potentially dangerous bugs.

"That was definitely a murder hornet," he said in the voiceover after there was audible buzzing. "That was just a figure of speech, right? Do they actually murder you? Actually, I'll try this some other time and place."

He then got up and exited the frame.

Chris's bug-filled, too-bright meditation space might not have been ideal, but fans love it and the rest of the videos. Ryan Reynolds even responded to the last video with two raised hands emojis and a fire emoji.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?