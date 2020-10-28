Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's 'Schitt's Creek' Halloween costumes are absolutely perfect By Heather Cichowski

Ew, David! It might not be Oct. 31 quite yet, but celebrities are already getting into the Halloween spirit. Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest dressed up as Moira and David Rose from Schitt's Creek for a recent taping of Live With Kelly and Ryan.

The costumes might not be the most spooky, but they were undoubtedly a treat for fans. The American Idol host shared a photo of himself decked out in a black-and-white lightning sweater, skirt, skinny pants and white sunglasses. The Halloween costume was a dead ringer for one of David's stylish ensembles. Even Dan Levy approved of Ryan's spot-on version of his character.

"EW, DAVID," Ryan captioned the post. "Don’t miss our new #LIVEHalloween show this Friday! #SchittsCreek"

"I've never looked better," Dan tweeted.

"Love that journey for you," the host replied, referencing one of Schitt's Creek's most quotable lines.

Not to be outdone, Kelly recreated one of Moira's iconic outfits and wigs, which was worn during the beloved Canadian show's finale. And to paraphrase Catherine O'Hara's character, Kelly was radiant!

"Bébé! #MoiraRose #schittscreek @schittscreek #LiveHalloween is this Friday," she wrote on Instagram, alongside the incredible Halloween costume.

Dan also responded to Kelly's costume on Instagram. He wrote, "Well, this made my day" on her post.

Ryan and Kelly are hosting a Halloween show on Oct. 30, so there are bound to be even more exciting costumes showcased then The co-hosts have come up with some incredible looks over the years, and these Schitt's Creek ones have already set the bar very high!

