Céline Dion to star alongside Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan of 'Outlander' fame in new film By Zach Harper

She's here, there's nothing to fear! Céline Dion is set to star in a new romantic drama with Priyanka Chopra and Outlander's Sam Heughan that has a plot centred around the Canadian superstar's music.

Text for You is a remake of SMS Für Dich, which was a smash hit in Germany when it came out in 2016. It was one of the highest-grossing films there that year. The production was based on the 2009 novel by German writer Sofie Cramer, which was bestseller in that country.

In the upcoming English-language version, Priyanka plays a woman who starts texting her late fiancé's phone number to deal with her grief after his death. Sam plays the man who now uses the digits, who, it turns out, is despondent over a breakup. The two bond over a passion for Céline's songs and fall in love.

It's not known when the film will be released yet, but given Céline's history of chart-topping success when it comes to Hollywood, we bet this remake will be a big hit on this side of the Atlantic, too!

Céline has had very few acting gigs before. She appeared on the French-language mini-series Des Fleurs sur la Neige in 1991. She's also had cameos on The Nanny TV series in 1997, Touched by an Angel the following year, All My Children in 2007 and appeared in the Muppets Most Wanted film in 2014.

The mom of three recently paid tribute to her own late husband, René Angélil, as her twins Nelson and Eddy turned 10 years old last week. Taking to Instagram, the Canadian legend wrote that the boys' father is watching over their family. René passed away in 2016 after battling throat cancer.

"Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years," Céline wrote in French and English in her post. "You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud. Happy birthday my beautiful boys! We love you so very much.. -Mom, RC and Dad xx..."

We can't wait to see Céline in this new film!