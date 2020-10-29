Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are set to take their 'feud' up a notch to benefit SickKids By Heather Cichowski

Did you think the Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman "feud" was over? Wrong! The actors are "facing off" in a new teaser video.

The short clip, which Ryan posted to Instagram on Oct. 29, captures the two "enemies" staring each other down. The Australian actor is seen against a grey background featuring his Laughing Man coffee logo while Ryan stands in front of one for his Aviation Gin company.

The two walk into frame with their gazes firmly set on each other. Hugh crosses his arms then Ryan imitates him.

"The feud is coming to Sam's Club," the text reads.

Ryan provides a bit more context in the caption and explains fans will also have a chance to be involved in this forthcoming project.

"Soon you'll have the chance to help me humiliate @thehughjackman while also helping @sickkidsvs. #WinWin @aviationgin," the 44-year-old penned.

Hugh also shared the video on his Instagram and explained his involvement in the project. But he made it clear he would be the one doing the humiliating.

"We're bringing our Feud to @samsclub," The Greatest Showman star wrote. "I only agreed to do this because it's for 2 great foundations. And it's always an awesome day when I get to humiliate @vancityreynolds. More soon ..."

Fans are already getting excited for whatever the undisclosed project will be. They're intrigued to see who would win in a competition between Deadpool and Wolverine.

This instalment is another hilarious and entertaining chapter in Hugh and Ryan's feud.

When Hugh turned 52 on Oct. 12., Ryan did not miss the opportunity to make a funny dig at the Bad Education actor.

"Hey, Hugh! Just wanted to wish you a happy birthday and to tell you that I love you. I'm down here in Atlanta so I wish I could be celebrating with you," Ryan said on social media.

"You may notice it’s a little quiet around the house this morning," he continued. "That's because I flew Deb [Hugh's wife] and the kids and the dogs, and your friends and furniture down here to celebrate your birthday with me. And we're having an amazing time. And, um, we miss you."

For his part, the Aussie actor wished his friend Blake Lively, Ryan's wife, a happy birthday by trolling the Canadian actor. Hugh also got Ryan to hilariously narrate a new Laughing Man coffee commercial.

Watch this space to see where the feud will take us.