Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are married! By Zach Harper

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot!

The Oscar-nominated actress and Saturday Night Live writer broke the news through the Meals on Wheels America Instagram account on Oct. 29.

The two said "I do" during a small ceremony that consisted of "immediate family and loved ones," according to a post on the account, "following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC."

The announcement was accompanied by a funny picture of the Staten Island Ferry that had the words "JOST MARRIED" superimposed on top of it. In true newlywed style, tin cans had also been added behind the ferry via Photoshop. Colin was born on Staten Island.

The caption goes on to say the couple chose Meals on Wheels America to reveal their happy news because they want to "help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time." They're encouraging fans to donate to the organization, which provides meals to those dealing with hunger issues throughout the United States. Canada also has a chapter.

Scarlett, 35, and Colin, 38, met in 2017 and got engaged two years later. Colin, who has been a writer on the weekly comedy show since 2005 and has also been the co-anchor of Weekend Update since 2014, popped the question with a stunning 11-carat ring.

This will be Scarlett's third marriage. She was wed to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2010. Two years later, she started dating French advertising executive Romain Dauriac, and they married in 2014. The two share a daughter, Rose, who was born in 2014. The couple divorced in 2017.

We're happy to hear lovebirds Scarlett and Colin have made things official, and are also thrilled to hear their announcement is tied to a good cause.