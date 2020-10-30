Sandra Oh and Awkwafina to star in Netflix sister comedy film By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Sandra Oh and Awkwafina are set to play sisters in an upcoming Netflix comedy!

The yet-to-be-titled film has Will Ferrell serving as one of the producers and the script is being penned by Jen D’Angelo, who is currently writing the Hocus Pocus sequel, according to Deadline.

Sandra will star as "a lonely recluse." According to Variety, the film will explore how her life gets turned upside down when her "train wreck of a sister" vows to mend their relationship by helping her fulfill her lifelong dream of appearing as a contestant on her favourite game show.

No release date has been given as of this writing.

Sandra's recent roles have highlighted her dramatic acting skills, including her award-nominated portrayal of Eve Polastri on Killing Eve and her iconic part as Dr. Cristina Yang on Grey's Anatomy. However, the Canadian star has comedy experience under her belt. She has hosted Saturday Night Live, lent her voice to American Dad! and even appeared in Mr. Bean: The Movie.

Awkwafina has been in a number of successful comedies including Ocean's 8, Crazy Rich Asians and Jumanji: The Next Level. We cannot wait to see these two coming together in the comedy!

The thrilling news comes after it was revealed in September that Sandra would lend her voice to an upcoming adaptation of Laurence Yep's The Tiger's Apprentice.

The forthcoming film will also feature two of Awkwafina's Crazy Rich Asians co-stars. Henry Golding will voice Mr. Hu, a shapeshifting, talking tiger. Michelle Yeoh will also be part of the movie, but her role hasn't been confirmed.