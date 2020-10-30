Lori Loughlin begins two-month prison sentence in college admissions scandal By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Lori Loughlin has started her two-month prison sentence in the U.S. college admissions scandal.

The former Full House actress reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif. on Oct. 30, according to multiple reports.

Lori was required to begin her sentence before Nov. 19. She will serve her two-month prison sentence at the same facility that Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman served almost two weeks in prison in Oct. 2019. The Federal Correctional Institution is located near San Francisco.

It is reported that Lori's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was with her when she surrendered. He has also been sentenced to jail in the college admissions scandal.

In August, the actress received a two-month federal prison sentence after she pleaded guilty to her charges. In addition to the jail time, Lori must also pay a $150,000 fine, undergo two years of supervised release and serve 150 hours of community service.

Mossimo received five months in federal prison during his virtual sentencing on Aug. 21. As part of his sentence, the fashion designer must pay a $250,000 fine, serve 250 hours of community service and have two years of supervised release.

After their sentencing, reports indicated that the couple hoped to serve their prison terms separately, but Mossimo must also report to prison by Nov. 19.

Both were sentenced via video link due to the coronavirus pandemic with Mossimo's taking place in the morning while Lori was sentenced in the afternoon on Aug. 21.

The couple originally pleaded not guilty before eventually deciding to take a plea deal.

Last year, 50 people were arrested in connection with the college admissions case, including Lori, Mossimo and Felicity.