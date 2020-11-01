The best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2020 By Zach Harper

Just because there were no parties this year doesn't mean there's no dressing up!

Halloween might have been a bit harder to celebrate this year due to COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, but that doesn't mean the stars didn't put on their best looks at home! And there was no shortage of them.

From Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest as Moira and David from Schitt's Creek to Lilly Singh as The Mask, here are some of our favourite celebrity Halloween costumes from 2020!

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa

Ew, Ryan! The Live with Kelly and Ryan hosts showcased a plethora of awesome costumes this week, including Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic from Tiger King, but by their Schitt's Creek looks were by far our favourites. Kelly recreated Moira's famous pope outfit on the show, even posing in front of a screen with the Rosebud Motel in the background.

Their looks were even approved by Dan Levy, who wrote, "I've never looked better" on Ryan's Instagram post. LOL!

Lilly Singh

The late-night show host had a hilarious – and important – message for fans as she posted a picture of her in her 2020 Halloween costume: The Mask!

"Wear a mask," she cheekily wrote.

It's good advice that doctors suggest following as we head further into fall and winter!

Kim Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban and her kids

Kim, the reality show personality and North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint went as Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic and a troupe of tigers, respectively! Too funny!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita and Beckett Ferguson-Mikita

The dads and their little boy went as Dr. Alan Grant, a T. Rex and a baby dinosaur from Jurassic Park, and they looked adorable!

Halle Berry

The Oscar-winning actress' sugar skull costume looks simple, but take a closer gander at the intricate design that must have gone into putting it together!

Kendall Jenner

The model went as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire and had an important message for fans with her costume: VOTE!