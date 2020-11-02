Chrissy Teigen's friends donate blood in memory of baby Jack
By Zach Harper
When Chrissy Teigen was hospitalized in late September and eventually lost her pregnancy, she was given seven pints of blood in transfusions. This weekend, her friends gave her a very special present in baby Jack's memory.
Celebrity manicurist Kimmie Kyees and six of her friends each donated a pint of blood to replace the ones Chrissy received in hospital. Kimmie posted a video of herself and her pals in a mobile blood donation vehicle showing them in the middle of the drive.
Chrissy was blown away by the gesture.
Ok, I tried writing this 4 times but the tears were too much. Here we go again, with my heart full of warmth and happiness. My friend @kimmiekyees sent me this with the caption “Me and 6 of my friends donated blood to replace the 7 pints you were given in the hospital, in honor of baby Jack. I love you friend ” . . Phewwwww the tears. I’m overwhelmed by our circle of friends. The love I feel for each and every person in our circle actually makes me ache. @kimmiekyees, I’ve known you for so many years now. You know every story, you hear every life gripe, you’re amazing at what you do but the way you treat my kids and family is cherished always. To do something like this for baby jack is just...I dunno. Beautiful. . . @kimmiekyees was told by the volunteers that donations were severely down because high schoolers are responsible for so much of the blood donated. Usually they’d get a coupon for an ice cream cone or a movie ticket, but without school in session, donations are down. I have a lot of friends who normally would donate from a special day at work, but alas, no work. . . Kimmie, I love you. I love this. I am so proud of the people I surround myself and my family with. 曆
"Phewwwww the tears. I'm overwhelmed by our circle of friends," she wrote in a post of her own, in which she reshared Kimmie's video. "The love I feel for each and every person in our circle actually makes me ache."
"I've known you for so many years now. You know every story, you hear every life gripe, you're amazing at what you do, but the way you treat my kids and family is cherished always. To do something like this for baby Jack is just... I dunno. Beautiful."
Chrissy went on to write that volunteers told her donations have been low because high schoolers are usually responsible for "much of the blood donated."
"Usually, they'd get a coupon for an ice cream cone or a movie ticket, but without school in session, donations are down," she wrote. "I have a lot of friends who normally would donate from a special day at work, but alas, no work.
"Kimmie, I love you," Chrissy finished. "I love this. I'm so proud of the people I surround myself and my family with."
On Nov. 1, Chrissy also revealed she's gotten a tattoo of Jack's name in his memory. She shared a photo of her holding husband John Legend's hand, showing off the new ink on her wrist.
In late September, Chrissy was hospitalized with excessive bleeding during her pregnancy, which would have been her third child with John. She eventually lost the baby, whom she and her husband named Jack. The couple took to social media to share heartbreaking photos of them experiencing the loss in hospital, and Chrissy took a break from posting after the two headed home.
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
She returned to the web last week, writing an emotional essay about how she was feeling after the loss. Since then, she's been sharing some updates about the creation of her next cookbook and treats she's been serving up to her two children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.