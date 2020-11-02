Chrissy Teigen's friends donate blood in memory of baby Jack By Zach Harper

When Chrissy Teigen was hospitalized in late September and eventually lost her pregnancy, she was given seven pints of blood in transfusions. This weekend, her friends gave her a very special present in baby Jack's memory.

Celebrity manicurist Kimmie Kyees and six of her friends each donated a pint of blood to replace the ones Chrissy received in hospital. Kimmie posted a video of herself and her pals in a mobile blood donation vehicle showing them in the middle of the drive.

Chrissy was blown away by the gesture.

"Phewwwww the tears. I'm overwhelmed by our circle of friends," she wrote in a post of her own, in which she reshared Kimmie's video. "The love I feel for each and every person in our circle actually makes me ache."

"I've known you for so many years now. You know every story, you hear every life gripe, you're amazing at what you do, but the way you treat my kids and family is cherished always. To do something like this for baby Jack is just... I dunno. Beautiful."

Chrissy went on to write that volunteers told her donations have been low because high schoolers are usually responsible for "much of the blood donated."

"Usually, they'd get a coupon for an ice cream cone or a movie ticket, but without school in session, donations are down," she wrote. "I have a lot of friends who normally would donate from a special day at work, but alas, no work.

"Kimmie, I love you," Chrissy finished. "I love this. I'm so proud of the people I surround myself and my family with."

On Nov. 1, Chrissy also revealed she's gotten a tattoo of Jack's name in his memory. She shared a photo of her holding husband John Legend's hand, showing off the new ink on her wrist.

In late September, Chrissy was hospitalized with excessive bleeding during her pregnancy, which would have been her third child with John. She eventually lost the baby, whom she and her husband named Jack. The couple took to social media to share heartbreaking photos of them experiencing the loss in hospital, and Chrissy took a break from posting after the two headed home.

She returned to the web last week, writing an emotional essay about how she was feeling after the loss. Since then, she's been sharing some updates about the creation of her next cookbook and treats she's been serving up to her two children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.