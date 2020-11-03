Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy star in hilarious new ad for Hudson's Bay's holiday campaign By Heather Cichowski

'Tis (almost) the holiday season and retailers are releasing their 2020 holiday campaigns.

This year, Hudson's Bay is getting into the festive spirit with a little help from Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy. The Schitt's Creek stars appear in the "A Call to Joy" campaign, which is encouraging "Canadians to embrace the festive spirit of devoted holiday enthusiasts." And the jolly and glamorous campaign would make the Rose family proud.

The Hudson's Bay A Call to Joy campaign celebrates the different kinds of people including Holiday Traditionalists, Festive Flaunters, Yuletide Uniters, Merry Modernistas and Holiday Hibernators. Annie and Catherine help inject even more joy, as well as glamour, into things.

"The magic of the holiday season is spreading joy and that’s what Hudson's Bay’s campaign 'A Call to Joy' is celebrating," said Annie in a press release. "For me, that joy is sobbing through It's A Wonderful Life in front of the family Christmas tree."

Catherine reminisced about her holidays in Canada in relation to the campaign. The actress stated, "Growing up with my big family in Toronto, I was excited every year to see the beautiful holiday window display at Hudson's Bay.

"I was also thrilled knowing my Mom and Dad would be buying our Christmas presents there!" she continued. "So I'm very happy to join this festive campaign celebrating Canadians and our colourful holiday season."

The A Call to Joy campaign features images as well as a commercial to really brighten everyone's Christmas and holidays. Check out Annie and Catherine below wrangling up all that is bright, joyful and colourful:

The co-stars also feature in another video in which "gifting guru" Annie offers some advice to Catherine on what she can get for the loved ones on her shopping list. Annie's hilarious suggestions include Dior lipstick for Catherine's very hard-to-buy-for uncle, two pairs of Uggs for 13 people, an espresso maker for her uncle and Monopoly for children that never sleep.

The Hudson's Bay A Call to Joy campaign coincides with the launch of Hudson's Bay’s A Call to Joy Holiday Gift Guide and first-ever Holiday Hub, which offers inspirational content for desktop and mobile to make shopping easier.