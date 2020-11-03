Drake breaks record previously held by Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder By Zach Harper

Drake has just shattered a record previously held by Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder.

The Torontonian's "Laugh Now Cry Later" is his 21st chart-topper, since it currently sits at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs list. He had previously tied the Queen of Soul and Stevie for that record, since they both had 20 songs hit No. 1 on that chart.

"Laugh Now Cry Later," released Aug. 14, features vocals from Lil Durk, and debuted at No. 2 on that chart, but has since edged up a space to sit on top – doing so in its 11th week on the chart. It will be featured on Certified Lover Boy, Drake's upcoming sixth studio album, which is out in January.

The track also debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, the main chart for sales, radio play and online streaming south of the border. In Canada, it entered the charts at No. 1.

This isn't the first record Drake has broken this year, either. He's now had the most Top 10s on the Billboard Hot 11, smashing a record previously held by none other than Madonna.

In other Drake news, it looks like the superstar had knee surgery earlier this week. He took to Instagram to post a photo of his leg in a brace on Halloween.

Looks like Drake has had a knee injury. Wish him a speedy recovery  pic.twitter.com/WMLebCVUvY — Did Kanye Get Elected President Today? (@didjesusdrop) October 31, 2020

"I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody else that 2020 let loose on," he wrote in his Stories. "Start writing the best bounce back story now."

We're wishing him a speedy recovery with the hopes that he can tour in support of Certified Lover Boy soon.