'Count every vote': Celebrities react to tight U.S. election that may not be decided for days By Zach Harper

"Remember to breathe and look at puppy photos every once in a while," Chrissy Teigen told her Instagram followers late on Nov. 3 as the polls closed in the U.S. presidential election. "It's gonna be a long night."

She couldn't have been more right.

As of nearly 4 a.m. EST on Nov. 4, no winner had been declared in the 2020 U.S. presidential election – a contest that was likely to be decided over the next few days, despite Donald Trump declaring himself the winner.

Millions of ballots are still being counted, and neither the U.S. president nor Joe Biden has acquired the 270 electoral college votes necessary to be the projected winner.

It is not uncommon for vote counting to continue a few days after a projected winner is announced. What is different in 2020 is that many mail-in ballots have been cast due to concerns related to COVID-19. Counting them is a lengthy, more complicated process that may take days. State rules about counting mail-in ballots also vary, and some began doing so earlier than others.

For example, officials in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania were projecting it would take until at least Nov. 6 to count all the ballots in that state, according to CBC News. The state has more than 1 million mail-in ballots to count, according to Governor Tom Wolf. The crucial states of Michigan and Wisconsin also remained undecided.

Senator Biden addressed his supporters in the early hours of Nov. 4, speaking to them from a drive-in rally in Wilmington, Del. The 77-year-old told the crowd and those watching the live broadcast to be patient and ensure "every vote is counted."

"It is not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare who has won this election – that's the decision of the American people," he said. "But I'm optimistic about this outcome. Keep the faith, guys. We're going to win this."

At the same time, Donald tweeted that an unnamed group of people was trying to steal the election from him. Twitter responded by placing his post behind a disclaimer that let users know "some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

A few hours later, the U.S. president held a press conference at the White House in which he reiterated his claims and said he had "basically won" the election, declaring victories in states that had not yet been decided. No one had managed to reach the 270 necessary electoral college votes at that time, either. He called the counting of mail-in ballots a "fraud," said he wanted "the voting to stop" and said he would go to the United States Supreme Court over it. There is no evidence of fraud.

Celebrities were eagerly watching the results trickle in and watch the democratic process play out, unable to handle the suspense in many cases.

"They gotta count every vote," James Corden tweeted very late on Nov. 3. "Every last one. Just. Keep. Breathing. This could take a little while."

"#CountEveryVote," Mark Ruffalo tweeted, sharing a GIF of a clock with "GOOD THINGS TAKE TIME" and "WE WILL COUNT EVERY VOTE" where the numbers usually would be.

Others had more humorous takes.

"This is like being awake during your own surgery," Jimmy Kimmel tweeted late on Nov. 3.

This is like being awake during your own surgery. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 4, 2020

"HOLD ONTO YOUR BUTTS," Kerry Washington tweeted in the early hours of Nov. 4. She shared a hilarious meme that was a clip from Jurassic Park imagining a brontosaurus as 101,167,140 early votes, Sam Neill's character as reporters and Laura Dern's character as "election Twitter."

Canadians have also been glued to their television sets and social media feeds as the votes have been coming in. Many Canuck celebs have been reaching out to their American fans and friends, offering to be their "Emotional Support Canadians" to get them through this tense time.

"Yes, I will be your Emotional Support Canadian," Kim's Convenience star Simu Liu tweeted. "There there; get some sleep. We will know more tomorrow, so there's no use worrying until then. Be good and keep the faith!"

"Emotional support Canadians standing by and ready for you," George Stroumboulopoulos tweeted, sharing a photo of a raccoon playing with his hair.

Emotional support Canadians standing by and ready for you. pic.twitter.com/gRvA5mgCyz — George StroumbouloPHÒulos  (@strombo) November 4, 2020

