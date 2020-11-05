Hugh Jackman encourages people to wear masks by posing with a special Ryan Reynolds poster By Heather Cichowski

During the coronavirus pandemic, Ryan Reynolds has highlighted some ways we can keep everyone safe. The Canadian actor has helped frontline workers find personal protective equipment (PPE) and answered the B.C. premier's call for help to encourage people to keep a social distance and stay safe to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Ryan's iconic Deadpool character has also been featured in street art by New York City artist @1penemy to promote wearing face masks. And Ryan's "frenemy" Hugh Jackman couldn't resist posing with the artwork!

Hugh shared a photo on Instagram Stories in which he was also wearing a face mask and was standing next to the art of Ryan's Deadpool character in a mask. The Australian actor even added a mask emoji over top of his real one.

Things get even better because the face mask artwork of Ryan as Deadpool is actually right next to Hugh's Laughing Man coffee shop!

@1penemy uploaded a photo of the artwork next to the store on Sept. 24. The post read, "@laughingmancafe never looked so good and the coffee is the best in nyc ... love @thehughjackman and @vancityreynolds dynamic ... wear a mask and save lives @castlegrade ...... Never know where I will strike."

Hugh's Instagram Story comes after he and Ryan teased they were taking their feud to the next level to benefit SickKids. A short clip on Instagram captured the two "enemies" staring each other down with Hugh against a grey background featuring his Laughing Man coffee logo and Ryan against one for his Aviation Gin company.

Both actors hinted there would be a lot of humiliating of the other one involved in the project. As always, we cannot wait to see where this will go!