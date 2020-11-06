'The Crown' star Emma Corrin recalls embarrassing first fan encounter By Heather Cichowski

Emma Corrin's star is rising fast with her about to make her debut as Princess Diana in the highly anticipated fourth season of Netflix's The Crown, which will stream on Nov. 15. New fan encounters typically go along with rising fame, but the 24-year-old revealed that her first "fan" encounter didn't go exactly as she expected.

The English actress appeared on the Nov. 6 episode of The Graham Norton Show with co-star Josh O'Connor, who plays Prince Charles. Emma chatted to the host about how she went to the theatre with her other co-star Helena Bonham Carter, who portrays Princess Margaret, and how she got to witness fans' reactions to seeing the award-winning actress.

"I went to the theatre with Helena Bonham Carter and so many people came up to her and tapped her on the shoulder to say how much they loved her work," Emma revealed. "And of course nobody knew who I was."

When Emma went to the theatre with a friend that evening, she thought it might be her moment to get recognized by fans.

The Crown star elaborated, "I then went to the theatre that evening with a friend and a person tapped me on the shoulder.

"And I thought, 'Oh my God, this is my moment,' but she had only come over to tell me I had a label coming out of my jumper. It was so bad!"

For her appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Emma wore a fashion-forward look by Richard Quinn. Interestingly, the designer has a connection to the Queen. Her Majesty presented the fashion designer with the first Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design on Feb. 20, 2018 during London Fashion Week. The monarch also watched Richard Quinn's runway show!

During the COVID-19 socially distanced taping, Josh and Emma also talked about how they got into their royal roles and revealed they had some fun trying to master the voices of each other's characters. Watch the video below: