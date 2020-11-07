Joe Biden projected to win U.S. election, become 46th president By Zach Harper

Joe Biden is poised to become the 46th American president after projections indicate he will carry the vote in the state of Pennsylvania. And with his election, Kamala Harris becomes the first woman to be elected vice-president.

Nearly four days after the polls closed in the U.S. election, the tight race came down to several key battleground states, including Pennsylvania. Donald Trump held an early lead in that state, but the former U.S. vice-president narrowed it and overtook him on Nov. 7. Pennsylvania holds 20 electoral college votes, putting Joe at 273, just over the 270 required to be considered a president-elect. Donald still stood at 214 electoral college votes.

"I am honoured and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris," Joe said in a statement after the news broke.

"In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted, proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.

"With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.

"It's time for America to unite. And to heal.

"We are the United States of America. And there's nothing we can't do, if we do it together."

Joe also narrowed the U.S. president's lead in Georgia, where he was also leading by more than 7,000 votes as of the morning of Nov. 7. That state may be dealing with recounts for weeks, however. He is also on track to win in Nevada and Arizona, but those states have not been called yet.

This news makes Kamala the first woman to be U.S. vice-president. She's also the Black woman and first South Asian woman to hold that role.

Joe made history in another way, taking more votes than any other American presidential candidate on record. He is set to address the American people later Nov. 7. The day before, he made a prime-time speech, saying if he did win the election he would use his presidency to "unite, to heal, to come together as a nation."

This election was historic in another way. Millions of mail-in ballots were cast due to concerns with COVID-19. This meant determining a winner took days, as officials painstakingly worked to count every vote and make sure the democratic process unfolded as it should.

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

"Congratulations, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted soon after the news broke. "Our two countries are close friends, partners and allies. We share a relationship that's unique on the world stage. I'm really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both."