'A monumental day': Stars react to Kamala Harris becoming U.S. vice president-elect By Zach Harper

The 2020 U.S. election was historic in many ways, especially in terms of Kamala Harris becoming vice president-elect. Joe Biden becoming president-elect means Kamala will be the first woman vice president, and will also be the Black and South Asian woman to hold that role.

Stars were quick to react to her making history, sharing emotional posts on social media about their joy at seeing a woman of colour taking on the job.

"Today is a monumental day," Reese Witherspoon wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of Joe and Kamala. "No matter what side you are on, let's take a moment to recognize how far women have come in this country. Thinking about all those who shattered glass ceilings and paved the way for a woman to *finally* be Vice President of the United States makes me so emotional. Sojourner Truth. Harriet Tubman. Shirley Chisholm. Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Kamala Harris. I salute them all. And to the young girls of our nation... DREAM BIG. Anything is possible."

Mindy Kaling shared an emotional post about Kamala, too.

"Crying and holding my daughter," she wrote, sharing a photo of the U.S. vice president elect. "'Look, baby, she looks like us.'"

Sarah Michelle Gellar also shared her feelings about watching the historic moment with her daughter.

"I will never forget the moment that we watched together, as the first woman was called as Vice President elect," she shared on Instagram, posting photos of Kamala, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"And, as the mother of a son, to show I'm that Men and Women are partners and can accomplish anything when paired with respect. Thank you to @staceyabrams and #ruthbaderginsburg and everyone that came before for making this moment possible."

Former Orange is the New Black star Uzo Aduba posted a photo of Kamala to celebrate the moment as well, writing simply, "HERSTORY."