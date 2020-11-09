'There will never be another Alex Trebek': Stars react to the 'Jeopardy!' host's death By Zach Harper

Just like all of us, celebrities were saddened by the death of Alex Trebek, who passed away Nov. 8 at age 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Everyone from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Wheel of Fortune co-hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White expressed their condolences to Alex's family and friends after Jeopardy! revealed the beloved host had died at home.

"Alex Trebek's courage, grace and strength inspired millions and awed those of us who knew him," Pat tweeted. "A tremendous loss for his family, friends, co-workers and countless viewers. I was honoured to be a friend and a part of his professional family for all these years. A very sad day."

Vanna shared a photo of herself with Alex on her Instagram account, saying she was "devastated" by the loss.

"I will cherish the many memories I have shared with Alex Trebek that date back well before either of our careers took off," she wrote. "I will always be in awe of the way he faced the battle he fought so valiantly, and I'm devastated to lose my longtime friend. My heart is with his family, co-workers and fans. There will never be another Alex Trebek and he will truly be missed."

Canada's prime minister called Sudbury, Ont.-born Alex "an icon."

"Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia," Justin tweeted. "My deep condolences to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

Many stars shared their love for Jeopardy!, saying it was a source of comfort and escape when they were children.

"I'm so saddened that Alex Trebek has passed," Padma Lakshmi tweeted. "Growing up, he made me feel like my nerdiness was valuable and I loved learning from watching Jeopardy!. It was our family's nightly pleasure."

"I was obsessed with Jeopardy! As a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio," John Legend tweeted. "I've loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek."

Other stars shared their own personal interactions with Alex and wrote about how amazing he was as a person.

"I had the pleasure of knowing Alex Trebek for almost 30 years," Jason Priestley tweeted. "As fellow Canadians, we played hockey together, and told stories and made each other laugh... He was one of the truly nice guys... I will miss you, Alex... RIP."

"Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle," Ryan Reynolds tweeted. "He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will."

