The best looks from the 2020 MTV EMA red carpet

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>The <strong>2020 MTV Europe Music Awards</strong> took place during the <a href=/tags/0/coronavirus><strong>coronavirus</strong></a> pandemic with a socially distanced show. Red carpets and performances were recorded around Europe and the world. It might not have been the traditional awards ceremony, but celebrities still delivered bold and playful looks on the red carpet. And you don't want to miss them. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best fashion moments from the 2020 MTV EMAs.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images for MTV, Madison Phipps via Getty Images for MTV and Rich Fury/Getty Images for MTV
<a href=/tags/0/Bebe-Rexha><strong>Bebe Rexha</strong></a> showed off her vivid red hair on the MTV EMA red carpet. Her <a href=/tags/0/christopher-kane><strong>Christopher Kane</strong></a> dress and jewels from <strong>Loree Rodkin Official Jewelry</strong> and <strong>Shay Jewelry</strong> completed the show-stopping ensemble. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV
<a href=/tags/0/rita-ora><strong>Rita Ora</strong></a> captivated in a chartreuse tulle mini dress, a black headband and sparkling heels. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for MTV
Layer up! <a href=/tags/0/alicia-keys><strong>Alicia Keys</strong></a> showed how sweatpants can be glamorous and cozy by pairing her joggers with an oversized coat, rhinestone bralette and matching ochre boots. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images for MTV
<strong>Anne-Marie</strong> looked sweet in a baby blue dress with bow accent complemented by coordinating peep-toe pumps. Her dress is by <strong>Area</strong> and the shoes are courtesy of <a href=/tags/0/sophia-webster><strong>Sophia Webster</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for MTV
In Hungary, <a href=/tags/0/david-guetta><strong>David Guetta</strong></a> posed for the cameras in a cool casual look. The DJ performed at the awards and picked up an EMA in the Electronic category. <p>Photo: &copy; Laszlo Balogh/Handout/Getty Images for MTV
(L-R) <strong>Leigh-Anne Pinnock</strong>, <strong>Perrie Edwards<strong> and <strong>Jade Thirlwall</strong> of <strong>Little Mix</strong> showed off their colourful style on the red carpet in London. <p>Photo: &copy; Callum Mills via Getty Images for MTV
Canadian model <a href=/tags/0/winnie-harlow><strong>Winnie Harlow</strong></a> looked cheerful in a pastel striped <a href=/tags/0/moschino><strong>Moschino</strong></a> dress, <strong>Casadei</strong> white pumps and <strong>Gismondi 1754</strong> jewels. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images for MTV
Brazilian singer <strong>Anitta</strong> struck a pose in a full, strapless, black gown from <a href=/tags/0/dolce-and-gabbana><strong>Dolce & Gabbana</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Buda Mendes/Handout/Getty Images for MTV
<a href=/tags/0/maluma><strong>Maluma</strong></a> stepped out in a pastel outfit for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards in Miami. <p>Photo: &copy; John Parra/Getty Images for MTV
<strong>Doja Cat</strong> wowed in a sheer embellished gown with matching long gloves from <a href=/tags/0/givenchy><strong>Givenchy</strong></a> by <strong>Matthew Williams</strong> and over-the-knee purple boots. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV
<a href=/tags/0/sam-smith><strong>Sam Smith</strong></a> rocked a Canadian tuxedo to the 2020 MTV EMAs! <p>Photo: &copy; Madison Phipps via Getty Images for MTV
Swedish singer <a href=/tags/0/zara-larsson><strong>Zara Larsson</strong></a> dazzled in a deep purple metallic mini dress from <a href=/tags/0/versace><strong>Versace</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/bulgari><strong>Bulgari</strong></a> bling. <p>Photo: &copy; Ian Gavan/Handout/Getty Images for MTV
